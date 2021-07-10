Man shot and killed in Lemoore, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEMOORE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was shot on Saturday evening, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Lemoore Avenue and Hotchkiss Drive after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers are now investigating the death as a homicide.

Authorities have not released the name or age of the man who was killed.

No other details have been provided by authorities about this shooting at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com