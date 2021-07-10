Man shot and killed in Lemoore, police say

LEMOORE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was shot on Saturday evening, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Lemoore Avenue and Hotchkiss Drive after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers are now investigating the death as a homicide.

Authorities have not released the name or age of the man who was killed.

No other details have been provided by authorities about this shooting at this time.