GOSHEN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway following a homicide in Goshen.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says their department received a call regarding a victim of a shooting around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

Image courtesy Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies were dispatched to the 6500 block of Avenue 308. Upon their arrival, they say they found a man inside a trailer who’d been shot.

Homicide detectives have since taken over the case.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office provided no further details.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call them at 559-733-6218.