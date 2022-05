EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities identified the man that was shot and killed in Exeter Monday morning.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Richard Crowder, 65, of Exeter.

Deputies say they responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. near Spruce and Alfred street for a report of gunshots. When deputies arrived they say they found Crowder inside a home shot to death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 559-733-6218.