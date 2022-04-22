CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Chowchilla, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to a home in the 23000 block of Road 15 3/4 around 9:00 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When deputies arrived they say they found a man who was shot.

According to deputies, the man was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Detectives said they believe this was an isolated incident and are searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Sergeant Noland or Corporal Gutierrez at (559) 675-7770.