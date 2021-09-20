Man shot and killed in central Fresno identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who was shot and killed Sunday morning in central Fresno has been identified by investigators.

Police say Oshae Carmeneal, 30, was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. on Lamona Avenue.

Police responded to multiple 9-1-1 callers stating they had heard several shots fired and people screaming. 

Officers said a second man in his 20s was also shot. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. 

Authorities said the victims were at a home with other people when the incident occured. 

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com