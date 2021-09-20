Man shot and killed in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who was shot and killed Sunday morning in central Fresno has been identified by investigators.

Police say Oshae Carmeneal, 30, was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. on Lamona Avenue.

Police responded to multiple 9-1-1 callers stating they had heard several shots fired and people screaming.

Officers said a second man in his 20s was also shot. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said the victims were at a home with other people when the incident occured.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.