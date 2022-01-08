Man shot and killed during suspected break-in at Fresno apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died following a shooting at an apartment complex on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to the Chalet Gardens near Winery and Yale avenues after it was reported that three people were breaking into an apartment.

When officers arrived, they found the back sliding glass door of an apartment had been shattered and went to check if any suspects were still inside.

Once inside the apartment, officers found a man believed to be in his 40s suffering from one gunshot wound in the living room. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

After reviewing security cameras, investigators say they were able to find footage of the suspect driving away from the area.

A short time later, an officer spotted the suspect’s car and tried to pull it over.

Officials say the driver refused to stop and ended up leading officers on a chase before crashing into a car near McKinley and Dewolf.

After the crash, officers arrested one person inside of the vehicle in connection to the fatal shooting.

No other details about this incident have been released by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.