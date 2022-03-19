MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was shot during an argument at a bar in Winton early Saturday morning, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:30 a.m., deputies were called out to the El Noa Bar on Winton Way for reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Armando Oseguera Jr. dead from a gunshot wound on the ground.

After speaking with witnesses, deputies say they learned that Oseguera Jr. had gotten into an argument with the suspect, later identified as Bryan Barragen Eacalera, inside of the bar.

As the fight started to get heated, witnesses reported seeing both of the men walking outside of the business and hearing gunshots a short time later.

Officials say Eacalera had already left the bar by the time deputies had arrived, but he was later arrested at his home after detectives carried out a search warrant.

He was booked into the Merced County Jail on a charge of murder.

While responding to the shooting, officials say a deputy was driving with emergency lights on when they were involved in a car crash on Santa Fe Drive.

Following the crash, the deputy was taken to a local hospital for surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. The other driver was not injured in the crash and was released at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation into the crash.