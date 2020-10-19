Man shot and killed by police in central Fresno Sunday night

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police shot and killed a man who they say pointed a rifle at officers Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near Fruit and McKinley avenues.

Police say officers went to check out a possible robbery near Delno and Floradora avenues when they saw a man walking holding a rifle.

Officers say they told the man to put down the gun, but he refused and pointed it at the officers. An officer shot the man, but the man kept walking with the rifle pointed at officers.

Officers followed the suspect to Teilman and Pine avenues. Police say they told the man repeatedly to put down the gun but he fired the rifle three times. Police shot and killed him.

