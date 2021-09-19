Man shot and killed at diner in Merced County, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was shot at a diner in Hilmar on Sunday night, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:15 p.m., deputies were called out to the Hot Rod Diner near Lander Avenue and First Street for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a man who had already passed away from a gunshot wound.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown and authorities have not yet released a description of the suspect.

Authorities have not specified if the shooting happened inside or outside of the diner.

Deputies say the diner was crowded at the time of the shooting and they are in the area searching for witnesses.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging any witnesses who left the diner following the shooting to come forward with information by calling dispatch at 209-385-7445.

No other details have been provided by authorities about this shooting at this time.