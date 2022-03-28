HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been hospitalized after he was shot on Monday afternoon, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Around 3:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Garden Drive and 2nd Place in Hanford after someone reported hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but didn’t find anyone that had been injured.

A short time later, officers learned that a 30-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. His condition is currently unknown at this time.

Officers say they were able to confirm that the man had been struck during the shooting on Garden Drive.

Following the shooting, officials say the suspect left the area and has not yet been identified.

A description of the suspect has not been provided by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanford Police Department at (559) 585-2540.