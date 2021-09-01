Man shot and injured during argument in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was shot during an argument in central Fresno on Wednesday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to the area of Mayfair Drive and Second Street after several people called 9-1-1 to report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his late 30s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

Officers began performing life-saving measures on the man before he was rushed to a local hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

While investigating, officers reportedly learned that the man had been involved in a physical altercation with another man prior to the shooting.

At some point during the argument, police say the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man.

Officers say the victim was able to run a short distance away before he collapsed on the ground.

The suspect left the area following the shooting and has not yet been identified.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown, but officers say they will be looking into the possibility that it was gang-related.

Officers expect to be in the area for the next several hours as they continue to search for witnesses and evidence.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.