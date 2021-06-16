Man shot after trying to help assault victim in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot after trying to help a person who was being assaulted by three people in southeast Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police said they respond to the area of Kings Canyon Road and Chestnut Avenue around 9:30 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.

According to Fresno Police, the shooting victim was found at Kings Canyon Road and Minnewawa Avenue.

The victim told police he was in the area of Kings Canyon Road and Chestnut Avenue and saw three people assaulting a person and tried to help and was shot.

A school was placed on lockdown for a short time. Police are searching for suspects and the person who was being assaulted.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.