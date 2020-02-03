Man shot after recording fight in Southeast Fresno, police says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man in southeast Fresno on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to Ranchwoods Apartment Complex near Chestnut Avenue just before 4:30 p.m

The victim is a 26-year-old man that was shot in an upstairs apartment after recording a fight, according to police.

Lt. Dooley with the Fresno Police Department says the victim was shot in the neck and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

Authorities are investigating and are not sure if it is gang-related.

No other details were available.

