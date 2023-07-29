FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in Fresno after being involved in a dispute with the man who shot him Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 11:30 a.m. they responded to Elm and Grove Avenues for a report of a victim of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man with a single gunshot wound to his lower leg who was eventually transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the victim and the suspect knew each other and were involved in a dispute before the suspect pulled out a handgun, shot the victim, and fled.

Police say they are actively searching for the suspect to take him into custody.