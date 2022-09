FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot early Tuesday morning in southeast Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers.

The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. at an apartment near Winery and Lane Avenues.

Police say there was an argument between neighbors when one of the neighbors pulled out a gun and shot the man in the upper chest.

The man was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.