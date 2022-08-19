PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday after he was shot during an attempted carjacking, Porterville Police say.

Officials say that at approximately 2:50 a.m. police officers were called to the 300 block of East Eastridge Circle regarding an attempted carjacking and robbery. The victim was shot as he attempted to fend off two suspects, at which point they tried to take his vehicle but were unsuccessful and fled on foot.

Officers and medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported the victim to a nearby trauma center with what police say were life-threatening injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery.

According to officials, during their investigation, detectives located an additional carjacking victim’s vehicle from several days ago that was determined to have been left at the scene by the same suspects involved in this incident.

Detectives worked throughout the day and were able to identify 21-year-old Daniel Diaz of Porterville as one of the involved suspects according to police. Diaz was later taken into custody after a traffic enforcement stop.

Officials say this case is still under investigation. Anyone having information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department of Special Investigations Unit.