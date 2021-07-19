Man shoots two family members in Visalia, investigators say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are investigating a scene where they say a man shot two family members in Visalia Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. near Elverta Street and Belmont Drive, according to investigators. Police say the suspect, a 27-year-old male, has surrendered peacefully. Officers are still asking for people to stay out of the area.

The victims, a 65-year-old male and a 42-year old female, were taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening. Visalia police say the male is the suspect’s grandfather and the female is the suspect’s mother.

This is a developing story, stay with YourCentralValley.com for more information.

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect the suspect’s surrender and the relation of the suspect to the victims.