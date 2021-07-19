Man shoots two family members in Visalia, investigators say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are investigating a scene where they say a man shot two family members in Visalia Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. near Elverta Street and Belmont Drive, according to investigators. Police say the suspect, a 27-year-old male, has surrendered peacefully. Officers are still asking for people to stay out of the area.

The victims, a 65-year-old male and a 42-year old female, were taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening. Visalia police say the male is the suspect’s grandfather and the female is the suspect’s mother.

This is a developing story, stay with YourCentralValley.com for more information.

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect the suspect’s surrender and the relation of the suspect to the victims.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com