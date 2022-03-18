FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested a person they say shot and killed one, and injured two others on Friday in Selma.

On Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Clarkson Avenue in Selma from which there had been reports of gunfire. When deputies arrived, they say they found three people who had been shot. Marco Amaya Diaz, 55, a 48-year-old woman identified as his wife and a 27-year-old woman identified as his daughter, were found with gunshot wounds.

Marco Amaya Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say. His wife and daughter were taken to an area hospital in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to a release from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department.

Eduardo Amaya, 22 of Selma and Marco’s son, was booked into Fresno County jail on charges of murder, attempted murder and child endangerment after he was spotted by the Fresno County Sheriff’s helicopter EAGLE One. The crew in the air was able to locate Amaya from overhead and direct crews on the ground to his location.

Additionally, deputies say they were able to locate a handgun they say was thrown away by Amaya while trying to escape.

According to detectives investigating the incident, the family had been making preparations to host a party over the weekend when the shooting began. Deputies say a teenager and a toddler were in the home at the time of the shooting but were uninjured.

Amaya fired shots at another man who was on the property as he left the scene of the shooting, but he was not hit, said a release from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact homicide detective Jesse Gloria at (559) 600-8217.