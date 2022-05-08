FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was left seriously injured after he was shot while sitting in his car on Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 6:00 p.m., officers were called out to a neighborhood near San Gabriel and Winery avenues after it was reported that a man covered in blood was going door-to-door asking homeowners for help.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 20s suffering from two gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where officers say he is currently in critical condition.

While investigating, officers say they learned that the man had been shot at a nearby apartment complex on Chestnut Avenue. Officers say the victim was sitting in his car when he was approached by a group of men.

At some point during the confrontation, officers say someone in the group pulled out a gun and started firing at the victim’s car, striking him twice.

Following the shooting, officers say the victim crashed into several parked cars while trying to drive away from the group before he eventually pulled over and started asking residents for help.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.