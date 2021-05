FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was seriously injured Wednesday morning after being struck by a truck pulling a trailer in north Fresno, police say.

The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near Friant and Copper avenues.

Officers said a man and a woman were walking when the truck made a turn and hit the man.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening.