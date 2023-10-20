FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man has been convicted of a 2021 murder in Merced County.

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office says on September 5, Hugo Noe Sanchez was convicted of First Degree Murder.

A Merced County jury says it was found true that Sanchez personally and intentionally used a firearm causing the death of the victim. On April 22, 2021, the victim, Ramon Bernal Gonzales was found shot on the right side of the head in Dos Palos.

On October 10, Hugo Noe Sanchez was sentenced to 50 years to life by Judge Stephanie Jamieson.

Merced County District Attorney’s Office says this case was investigated by Detective Luis Ortiz and Detective Daniel Rameriez of the Merced County Sheriff’s Department and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Angelica Lozano.