FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who pleaded no contest to felony cruelty to animals following the death of a 16-year-old dog in October 2021 has been sentenced.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Aaron Cumpton killed a family’s 16-year-old Yorkie while doing pool maintenance.

Surveillance video (which can be viewed in the video player above) shows Cumpton holding the family’s dog and then going off-screen with it while the dog is still alive. Cumpton then appears back in the frame a short time later with the dog’s lifeless body. Cumpton is then seen placing the body of the dog into a garbage can and covering the body with trash bags.

Authorities say Cumpton turned himself in to police and confessed to the killing of the family’s pet.

After he was released, Cumpton said he “absolutely” felt guilty about the incident. He offered an apology to the family and asked for forgiveness. The dog’s body was unable to be recovered due to the delay in the discovery of the dog’s death.

For the felony cruelty to animals charge, Cumpton was sentenced by a judge to two years probation, including 185 days of adult confinement (with credit for five days), and the remainder of the time with GPS monitoring, according to the District Attorney’s office.