Man selling jewelry online shot at Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – An investigation is underway as we learn more details about a shooting that took place at an apartment complex in southwest Fresno.

Police say two young men went to an apartment complex located at Hughes and Dakota to sell some jewelry, but one of them ended up getting shot.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday, police responding to shots fired out of an apartment complex. Even though police would not name the apartment complex where the incident took place, the property manager at Alder Heights Apartments, confirmed the location of Monday night’s incident.

According to Fresno police, two men had gone to the apartment complex to sell jewelry that one of them had posted for sale on the app ‘OfferUp.’

Upon arriving at the meet-up location, the victim was approached by two men.

“The victim had gotten out of the car, was approached by two males, the witness didn’t hear what was said, but all of a sudden heard the gunshots and took off running,” says Lt. Bill Dooley, with Fresno PD.

He says both parties agreed to meet up at the apartment complex through the app.

Police are still searching for the suspects and are asking the public to speak up if they have any information.

“Our detectives arrived at the scene, they’ve been looking at surveillance videos and talking to members of the apartment complex to try and get a better idea of who the suspects are,” says Lt. Dooley.

Fresno PD recognizes that exchanges of any kind happen all the time, and that’s why they want to remind the public that there are places where people can go to make safe transactions.

“Every one of our 5 district stations has a safe zone, we have a well-lit area clearly marked as a safe zone along with video surveillance camera along those zones,” says Lt. Dooley.

Officers encourage people to use them to stay safe and prevent unsafe incidents.

“Anybody that’s looking to sell, to buy, or even child custody swaps, please come to one of our stations to do it, it’s a safe location to do so,” says Lt. Dooley.

Police say the victim was taken to CRMC and at last check remains in critical, but stable condition.