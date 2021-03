MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Madera have appealed for information about a man seen wearing what officers suspect is a ballistic vest with a gold badge attached, smashing a plastic bucket before fleeing in a blue sedan.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, officers say it happened in the 1000 block of E. Kennedy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220.