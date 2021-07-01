Man seen on video violently robbing woman identified, Fresno police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has identified the man caught on camera allegedly beating and robbing a woman on Monday night.

The suspect was identified as Rudolph Mohler, 36, of Fresno, who is currently wanted for an outstanding warrant for assault and robbery, according to police.

Officials say the victim of the robbery was treated at Community Regional Medical Center and has since then been released.

The victim’s purse and wallet were also recovered a short distance away from where the robbery had occurred according to police.

The incident took place at the intersection of Divisadero Street and Yosemite Avenue around 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

Photo of Rudolph Mohler provided by Fresno Police Department

Officials say they responded to a call for a physical disturbance and learned Mohler took the victim’s wallet and purse which contained $650.

The Fresno Police Department has asked anyone with information about Mohler’s location to call the department at (559) 621-7000.

Anyone with additional information regarding the robbery is encouraged to contact the Street Violence Bureau Robbery Detective Eric Hull at (559) 621-2080.