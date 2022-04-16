FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol says it received a call of a rollover accident just before 12:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near Avenue 17, on Saturday.

Officials say a witness reported seeing a silver Toyota Tacoma driving around 80 miles-per-hour in a 65 mile-per-hour zone. The witness also told officers that the truck was passing on the shoulder and rolled down the embankment.

Investigators say the truck flipped, and came to rest on its wheels. They also say the driver was ejected from the truck as he not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver was the only occupant in the truck.

Officers say emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man, officers say, was around 55-years-of-age. His name has not yet been released.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.