FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man believed to be in his 40s had walked into the bank and handed a teller a note, demanding cash in large bills only.

After the bank teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, officials said the robber left the bank and changed his clothes in a nearby alleyway.

Investigators said a nearby surveillance camera captured a woman on a turquoise mountain bike waiting for the suspect with another bicycle for him to ride.

After meeting up with the woman, officers said the robber got onto a black-colored mountain bike and the pair rode off together away from the bank.

The suspect was seen wearing a white button-up long sleeve shirt, a black baseball cap, and a grey backpack at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.