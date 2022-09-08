FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A convenience store was robbed on Thursday night in Fresno according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they received a call around 6:30 p.m. of a robbery at the Cedar Food Market on the 4100 block of East Illinois.

When officers arrived, according to the clerk an adult male had entered the store and tried to give them a note, which she refused to take. At that point, the suspect told the clerk that he had a gun and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and walked out of the store heading northbound.

Police say the suspect looked to be between 20-30 years of age and about 5′ 9″ tall. He was wearing a red t-shirt and a surgical mask at the time of the robbery.

Officers say the robbery is under investigation and that there is clear surveillance video of the incident.