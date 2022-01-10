Man robbed at gunpoint in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Merced had his phone taken after he was robbed at gunpoint on Monday, police said.

Officers were called around 10:52 a.m. to an alley near the 700 block of W. 13th Street for a possible robbery.

When officers arrived, they found a man who claimed he had been robbed at gunpoint.

The man told police he was walking in the alley when a vehicle pulled up next to him and the driver got out of the car and pointed a handgun at him. The suspect reportedly demanded the man’s phone which he handed over.

The suspect then drove away in a 2000’s model gray Nissan Sentra police said.

Officers said the suspect was wearing a mask and a black hoodie with red writing on it along with black sweats.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Officer Arturo DeHoyos at (209) 385-6905