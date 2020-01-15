Man riding a bicycle shot in the leg, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A shooting investigation is underway after police say a man riding a bicycle southwest Fresno was struck in the leg.

According to Fresno Police, the unidentified suspect was riding a bicycle eastbound on Lewis Avenue, near Fresno Street, when he heard a shot. The victim did not know where the shot came from but quickly felt pain in his leg. He looked down to see he had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and investigators say he is not being cooperative. One witness told police she heard the shot coming from a nearby field.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Fresno Police.

