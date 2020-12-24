Man responsible for string of armed robberies arrested, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives arrested a man responsible for a string of armed robberies Wednesday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 25, authorities say the suspect stole cash and tobacco products from the Riverdale Liquor Store in Riverdale. On Dec. 14, he took cash from Adina Valley Market near Easton.

On Dec. 15, the Sheriff’s Office says the suspect attempted to rob a man at a recycling center located near State Foods Supermarket in Riverdale. The suspect pointed a shotgun at the victim and demanded money, but the victim refused and charged at him causing him to run away.

The suspect also faces a charge for stealing a car on Dec. 15 from a business parking lot in Riverdale. The vehicle was used to commit one of the robberies. Detectives later found it abandoned and returned it to the owner.

Jose Estrada, 29, was booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple charges of robbery, use of a gun to commit a felony, committing a felony while out on bail, and auto theft.

Estrada’s bail is set at $620,000.

Authorities say Estrada bonded out of jail in July after being arrested for battery.

If you have additional information about anyone involved in these cases, please contact

Sheriff’s Detective Aurelio Flores at (559) 600-8172, aurelio.flores@fresnosheriff.org.