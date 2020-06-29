Man rescued by fire crews after getting stuck on palm tree

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was rescued by fire crews after getting stuck on a palm tree Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews say they responded to a home near Olive Avenue for man in his late twenties that got overheated while climbing a palm tree to prune palm fronds.

A tower truck was able to extend its ladder to help the man from the tree.

Authorities say the man had all his professional gear, including ropes and a harness.

No injuries were reported.

