Man rescued after tumbling 80 feet while charging phone near the Save Mart Center

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man had to be rescued after he fell 80 feet while charging his phone Thursday morning near the Save Mart Center. 

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Dan O’Meara said they received a call from Fresno State campus police regarding a man who was charging his phone and walked into the bushes and fell.

O’Merea said American Ambulance and Fresno fire crews had to use a “stokes basket” for a low-angle rescue after the man tumbled and rolled 80 feet before hitting a fence. 

The man in his 30’s who appeared to be impaired was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown, according to O’Meara.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss