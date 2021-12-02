Man rescued after tumbling 80 feet while charging phone near the Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man had to be rescued after he fell 80 feet while charging his phone Thursday morning near the Save Mart Center.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Dan O’Meara said they received a call from Fresno State campus police regarding a man who was charging his phone and walked into the bushes and fell.

O’Merea said American Ambulance and Fresno fire crews had to use a “stokes basket” for a low-angle rescue after the man tumbled and rolled 80 feet before hitting a fence.

The man in his 30’s who appeared to be impaired was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown, according to O’Meara.