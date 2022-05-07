FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is lucky to be alive after being rescued from the San Joaquin River Saturday morning.

Cal Fire crews say they were the first responding agency on scene after a man in a pickup drove down an embankment and into the San Joaquin River.

Crews say the man was on his way to work to plant pistachio trees on the Madera side of the river when the incident occurred. Emergency crews received a 9-1-1 call from the man’s coworker, who was standing on the riverbank, informing them that the driver was clinging to some trees after the truck became completely submerged.



Images courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

The 29-year-old driver was able to get himself out of the truck but was then swept downstream, where he waited for help to arrive. Cal Fire says they were able to get to him an hour later and take him to safety.

The pickup is still in the river and was not able to be pulled out due to dangerously high water levels.