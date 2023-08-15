FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver in his 60s was pulled away from danger after he crashed into a gas main which caused a fire in northeast Fresno Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire crews say they responded to the home around 10:00 a.m. in the area of Maple and International avenues.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Lupe Fernandez says it appears the driver could have had a medical issue and crashed through a gate, into the home, hitting a gas main which started a fire that spread to the attic.

Fernandez says the victim was pulled from the truck by neighbors and citizens in the area and was transported to a local hospital.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the crash and no other injuries were reported.