Man released from prison suspected of killing dad 7 days later in Tulare County, deputies say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A Bakersfield man has been arrested, suspected of killing his father whose body was found in a car in Porterville, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies say Giovani Abujalil, 32, was located in the area of Avenue 124 and Road 268 in Porterville, after witnesses reported seeing a suspicious man.

Deputies say they found Abujalil sitting in the same car where his father, Julio Abujalil, 75, was located and refused to get out of it when commanded to.

When responding deputies found the body in the back seat of the car, deputies opened the car door and took Abujalil in custody.

Deputies say It was determined that foul play was involved, and officials secured the scene.

Homicide detectives say the victim had obvious signs of trauma, and the victim was identified as the suspects’ father. Both the victim and the suspect are said to be from Bakersfield.

Detectives served a warrant at the Abujalils’ home and say they found more evidence linking the suspect to the crime.

Detectives say Giovani was released from prison seven days prior to the incident. Giovani Abujalil was determined to be a “two striker” and was released on supervised probation for an elder abuse conviction back in 2019.

In the latest incident, Giovani Abujalil was arrested for homicide and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility, where he is being held without bail.

