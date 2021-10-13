Man randomly punching people in Corcoran arrested, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Corcoran man has been arrested for walking up and randomly punching people on Tuesday, according to the Corcoran Police Department officials.

Just before 7:00 p.m., officers were called to four different locations along Whitley Avenue on reports a subject randomly walking up to people and punching them. Officials say a total of six people reported injuries from the assaults.

Officers located Jose Machuca on the 1200 block of Whitley Avenue after police say they saw him hit a 73-year-old victim at a gas station.

According to officials, Machuca began running when he saw officers, and a chase ensued. Police were able to stop the suspect after utilizing a stun gun to take him into custody, authorities say.

Officials say Machuca was booked into the Corcoran Police Department jail for charges of battery, elder abuse and resisting arrest.

Corcoran Police officers say Machuca was transported to the Kings County Jail. His bail was set at $85,000. Authorities say all victim’s injuries were minor and didn’t require medical attention.