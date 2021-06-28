Man punched by elderly woman during attempted robbery in Merced, police say

The Merced Police Department says David Ruggiero, 29, was arrested for attempted robbery.

MERCED, California. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested after he was punched in the face by a 73-year-old woman he was trying to rob in a store parking lot, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say the woman was shopping at a Rite-Aid when she saw employees throwing 29-year-old David Ruggiero out of the store.

After the woman left the store, police say Ruggiero walked up to her in the parking lot and aggressively tried to grab her purse and car keys out of her hands.

Instead of handing over the items, the woman reportedly hit Ruggiero twice in the face with a closed fist before an officer could arrive and place him under arrest.

Ruggiero was originally misidentified after police say he gave a fake name during his arrest.

He was charged with attempted robbery and booked into the Merced County Jail.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with any information about this crime to call Officer DeHoyos at 209-388-7816.