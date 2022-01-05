Man pulls knife on Tulare County deputy, officials say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Porterville has been arrested after pulling a knife on a deputy in a “threatening manner” on Tuesday, according to officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.

Just after 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 800 block of Success Avenue for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, authorities say deputies contacted the suspect Rafael Carbajal, 29 of Porterville, who was still on the property.

According to officials, Carbajal pulled out a large kitchen knife in a “threatening manner” during his encounter with the deputy.

Authorities say the deputy then pulled out his gun and ordered Carbajal to drop the knife, which he did after several commands.

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies say Carbajal was taken into custody without incident and was also found with drug paraphernalia while being arrested.

Deputies say they later learned that Carbajal also tried to stab a witness after he was confronted about trespassing on private property.

According to officials, Carbajal was transported to the Tulare Sheriff’s Department detention facility where he was booked on multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon, threatening a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, “in lieu of a $75,000 bail.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy Ryan Melo or Sgt. Scott O’Neill at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email tcso@tipnow.com or text/call (559) 725-4194 and leave a voicemail.