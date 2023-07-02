Man pulled out of lake, sent to hospital, rangers say

MILLERTON LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was pulled out of Millerton Lake by a good Samaritan and sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

Rangers say around 4 p.m. they responded to the south shore area of Millerton Lake near Boat Ramp 1 for a rescue in progress.

Investigators say a good Samaritan had recovered a man in his 20s from the water and a lifeguard responded to perform CPR. The man was then transferred to a local hospital.

Officials say the man was not wearing a life jacket when he was rescued. His current status is unknown at this time.

Park officials are reminding the public to always wear a life jacket and those without one can borrow life jackets for free.