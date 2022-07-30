MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was pulled from Millerton Lake after he went underwater for several minutes on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

Around 3:30 p.m., state parks lifeguards and deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the lake after it was reported that a man had gone underwater and never resurfaced.

Crews searched for the man for around 10 minutes before he was pulled from the water by a lifeguard.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say his condition is currently unknown.

State parks officials say the Madera County Coroner’s Office has taken over the investigation.