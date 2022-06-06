FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute counterfeit pills containing fentanyl while already in jail, according to officials from the Justice Department.

On Monday, DOJ officials say 28-year-old Mario Garcia from Fresno pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

Between Oct. 2 and Dec. 16, 2020, Garcia was already in jail for an unrelated case.

While in jail, DOJ officials say Garcia used the jail’s telephones to contact his 19-year-old brother Isaiah Garcia to allegedly plan to distribute counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl.

On December 16, law enforcement searched Isaiah’s residence and found about 1,200 counterfeit pills.

Mario is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 29 and faces minimum sentencing of 5 years in prison and up to 40 years.

Charges for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl are pending against Isaiah, according to DOJ officials, and at this time are only allegations.