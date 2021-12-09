Man pleads guilty after being found with a gun at Fashion Fair mall, faces up to 10 years in prison

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Chhoun Douring, 35 of Long Beach, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm at Fashion Fair mall, acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Thursday.

According to court documents, on May 6 at approximately 3:30 p.m. officers on patrol at Fashion Fair Mall approached Douring who officers say admitted to carrying a firearm in a shoulder pouch. Officers seized the firearm, a loaded Ruger semi-automatic 9mm handgun. 

Douring, a convicted felon having previously been convicted of second-degree robbery, is prohibited from possessing firearms.

He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Douring is scheduled to be sentenced on Mar. 11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss