Man pleads guilty after being found with a gun at Fashion Fair mall, faces up to 10 years in prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Chhoun Douring, 35 of Long Beach, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm at Fashion Fair mall, acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Thursday.

According to court documents, on May 6 at approximately 3:30 p.m. officers on patrol at Fashion Fair Mall approached Douring who officers say admitted to carrying a firearm in a shoulder pouch. Officers seized the firearm, a loaded Ruger semi-automatic 9mm handgun.

Douring, a convicted felon having previously been convicted of second-degree robbery, is prohibited from possessing firearms.

He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Douring is scheduled to be sentenced on Mar. 11.