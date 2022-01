FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle collided with a guard rail, and the driver was pinned in early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:00 a.m on Highway 41 near Highway 99.

California Highway Patrol officers said the driver was a man in his ’20s who had to be rescued from the crash after hitting the guard rail.

Fire crews were able to extricate the driver and he was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. No other injuries were reported.