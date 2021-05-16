Man pepper sprays supporters during Palestine rally in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was caught on camera pepper-spraying multiple people near a rally in support of Palestine on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 8 p.m., police say a couple of motorcycle officers were waved down by a car while they were in the area of Blackstone and Nees avenues to monitor a rally in support of Palestine.

The car was full of supporters for Palestine, who told officers they were pepper-sprayed by a driver in a blue sedan.

Screen shots taken from a Snapchat video of the incident show a man spray pepper spray from a blue car.

Police say the car of supporters told officers they were waiting at a stoplight on Blackstone when the man in the blue car pulled up beside them and starting yelling negative things about Palestine.

Some of the supporters then reportedly got out of their car, which is when police say the man sprayed three of them with pepper spray.

Officers say the man in the blue car then took off westbound down Nees and has not yet been identified.

Police say they are looking into the pepper-spraying incident as an assault.