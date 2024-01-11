FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ruben Almaraz has recorded plenty of car crashes from his home security system.

With the latest crash he recorded, it almost took him out with it.

The video he shared with our news team shows two cars collided on his street near Tulare and Minnewawa Avenues. After they collided, they nearly hit him while he was checking his mail. He had to jump to avoid getting hit by the cars.

“I was telling my family, I don’t know why my back hurts, and then I looked at the video, one of the mailboxes actually hit me in the back,” Almaraz said.

The damage is still there, broken mailboxes, ran over bushes, and even glass from a windshield stuck on the electric pole.

Almaraz says this is one of many crashes his camera has captured. Another video showed a car running the stop sign on Minnewawa Avenue and then hitting a car that did not have a stop sign on Tulare Avenue, before crashing into his neighbor’s house.

He says the two-way stop is a huge problem, with drivers on Tulare Avenue speeding constantly. On Thursday, just after the clip went viral, Fresno police on motorcycles were seen patrolling the road and pulling over drivers who appeared to be going too fast.

After the crash, Almaraz says Fresno city councilmember Luis Chavez reached out to him and said getting this intersection fixed is going to be a top priority for him in the next budget.

“He said he was going to start looking into at least getting a stop sign here, so that’s a start. Then he said after that they got to get the funding to do the whole evaluation, for a light. I mean I know a stop sign that’s a step, I’d be happy, but I really do think that intersection needs a light,” Almaraz said.

Almaraz says another issue is the lack of streetlights, and how far back the stop line is on Minnewawa Avenue. He captured video of another crash where the driver enters the road before is clear, since the driver likely did not have full visibility of the road.

Chavez says he’s also concerned about the intersection, especially with schools nearby. He says he’s working on sending public works crews out to do a study. Another impact is population growth is bringing more cars through the city, specifically in southeast Fresno.

“Additional traffic from vehicles, additional pedestrian traffic from children going to school, going to all the different shopping centers, so we’re going to have a lot more issues associated with that additional traffic flow,” Chavez said.

As of Thursday, Jan. 11, there is no information on how soon these proposed changes could be put in place.