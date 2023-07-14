MILLERTON LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 9-1-1 call Friday evening of a drowning in progress at Millerton Lake State Recreation Area had park employees rushing to save a man’s life, California State Park Rangers say.

Rangers arrived to an area near Boat Ramp #3 on the south shore of the Fresno County side of the lake, and lifeguards entered the 10-foot-high water to begin searching for the man.

Officials say the man was not wearing a life jacket, and someone with him told them the man did not know how to swim.

Park employees say the man allegedly jumped off the end of a courtesy dock into 10 feet of water, with next-to-no visibility.

Lifeguards in the water say the lake is extremely difficult to see in, with some rescuers reporting not being able to see past 8 inches in front of their face as they searched for the swimmer.

It was at a point around 10 to 15 yards offshore, park employees say, that a lifeguard was able to find the 21-year-old Fresno man.

Authorities say he was brought to the shoreline and attended to by Cal Fire, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, American Ambulance, and California State Parks personnel who provided CPR for approximately 20 minutes.

Rangers say the patient regained his pulse and was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center via Skylife shortly before 7:00 p.m., and his condition is unknown at this time.