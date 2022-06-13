FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police officers identified a 64-year-old man who they say was shot and killed Saturday in southeast Fresno.

Investigators say, Walter Flowers, 64, was found on the ground with gunshot wounds around 5:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Tulare Street after officers responded to a “ShotSpotter” activation of four rounds being fired.

Flowers was found on the ground and transported to a local hospital where he later died. Detectives say Flowers lived in his vehicle and was in his car, when an unknown person fired multiple times into his vehicle, striking Flowers numerous times.

Detectives say the suspect fled the scene immediately after the shooting southbound through a nearby apartment complex.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.