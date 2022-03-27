FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the California Highway Patrol say a man was killed after being hit by several vehicles while trying to cross the busy lanes of Highway 180 Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Highway 180, near Cedar Avenue, around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that had struck pedestrian. When officers arrived detectives determined that the driver did not stop to help the victim, nor did they call authorities before they drove away.

Investigators say they have evidence that five additional vehicles went on to hit the deceased man as he laid in the roadway. Those drivers stayed at the scene, and officers say they are cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities are looking for the first vehicle that collided with the man and they believe it to be a dark blue or black truck with front-end damage, per witnesses at the scene.

Officers say they do not yet know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision.