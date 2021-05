FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who officers say was killed by a car while running across a Fresno street Saturday night was identified on Tuesday.

According to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office, the man struck near Fruit and Dayton avenues was 41-year-old Vincente Lopez. He described as homeless in Fresno.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.